Wed, Apr 12, 2023 @ 13:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsCan gold ride on Dollar selloff to extend near term rally?

Can gold ride on Dollar selloff to extend near term rally?

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

As Dollar is sold off broadly after CPI release, a focus is now on Gold, which also jumps higher. The first hurdle is 2032.05 near term resistance. Rejection by this level, followed by break of 2006.02 support, will extend the corrective pattern from 2032.05 with another falling leg. However, firm break of 2023.05 will resume whole rally from 2022 low at 1614.60 and target 2070.06/2073.84 key resistance zone. If realized, an upside break should confirm underlying downside momentum in Dollar elsewhere.

Meanwhile, next hurdle would be 2070.06/2073.84 key resistance zone. Sustained break there will confirm long term up trend resumption for new record highs.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.