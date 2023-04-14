NZ BNZ manufacturing dropped to 48.1, sector faces headwinds

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index fell from 51.7 in February to 48.1 in March, slipping back into negative territory after briefly reaching positive levels in January and February. The decline in the index signals challenges for the manufacturing sector.

A closer look at the data reveals that production dropped from 48.7 to 43.3, its lowest level since August 2021. Employment shrank from 55.2 to 47.1, while new orders dipped from 51.5 to 46.7, matching November 2022 levels. Finished stocks decreased from 55.1 to 48.4, and deliveries rose slightly from 52.2 to 53.8.

Catherine Beard, BusinessNZ’s Director of Advocacy, pointed out that the numbers behind the main March result indicate the manufacturing sector is facing significant headwinds. BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert added that although New Zealand’s March PMI was disappointing, it was “not especially negative in the longer-term context” and was in line with global manufacturing readings.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.