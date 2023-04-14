Fri, Apr 14, 2023 @ 12:41 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Bostic: Recent data consistent with one more rate hike

Fed Bostic: Recent data consistent with one more rate hike

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In a recent interview with Reuters, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic discussed the implications of this week’s slowing consumer price increases and falling producer price inflation. According to Bostic, these developments are in line with the possibility of one more rate hike, as momentum suggests a trajectory towards 2% inflation.

Bostic expressed that the aggressive rate increases over the past year are just beginning to “bite” the economy, justifying a pause after one more rate increase. This pause would allow for an assessment of the economy and inflation’s progression while aiming to minimize the impact on growth and employment.

Despite the current economic landscape, Bostic remains optimistic, believing that unemployment won’t need to surpass 4% and that the economy can continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace. He attributes the persistent consumer demand and robust hiring to the economic distortions caused by the trillions of dollars in government support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.