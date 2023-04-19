ECB Lane signals another hike in May, emphasizes data dependence

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane has indicated in a Bloomberg TV interview that another rate hike in May is appropriate, given the current economic landscape. He stated, “As of now, two weeks away, I think the baseline is that we should increase interest rates in May but what we do in terms of scale, I’m not going to set a default number.”

However, Lane emphasized the importance of waiting for more data before making a final decision. He highlighted the central bank’s reliance on data, saying, “We are now in an intense phase of data dependence. I’m very much in wait-and-see mode.”

He also discussed the ECB’s deposit rate, which is currently at 3%, and suggested that it would likely remain at its peak for a prolonged period if inflation returns to 2% and the eurozone avoids a recession, as officials predict. “It would be appropriate to keep rates at the plateau level for a while before returning back to normal,” Lane added.