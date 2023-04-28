BoJ stands pat, to take 1-1.5 yrs to review monetary policy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ keeps monetary policy unchanged as widely expected, by unanimous vote. Under the yield curve control, short-term policy interest rate is held at -0.10%. 10-year JGB yield will be kept at around 0% with bond purchases without upper limit. 10-year JGB yield will continue to be allowed to fluctuate in range of around plus and minus 0.50% from 0% level.

The central bank maintained the pledge to continue with Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing with Yield Curve Control for “as long as it is necessary” for meeting inflation target in a “stable manner”. It “will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary”. BoJ will conduct a “broad-perspective review of monetary policy”, with a planned time frame of around 12 to 18 months.

In the new economic projections, while core inflation forecasts were upgraded, it’s not expected to sustain at the 2% level throughout the horizon.

Real GDP forecasts (versus January estimates): Fiscal 2023 at 1.4% (down from 1.7%). Fiscal 2024 at 1.2% (up from 1.1%). Fiscal 2025 at 1.0% (new)

CPI Core forecasts (versus January estimates): Fiscal 2023 at 1.8% (up from 1.6%). Fiscal 2024 at 2.0% (up from 1.8%). Fiscal 2025 at 1.6% (new).

CPI Core-Core forecasts (versus January estimates): Fiscal 2023 at 2.5% (up from 1.8%). Fiscal 2024 at 1.7% (up from 1.6%). Fiscal 2025 at 1.8% (new).



Full BoJ statement here.

Full Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices here.