Fri, May 05, 2023 @ 07:31 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS non-farm payroll data in focus, reactions to be complex

US non-farm payroll data in focus, reactions to be complex

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Market attention today is on US non-farm payroll data, with headline job growth anticipated to slow to 181k in April. Unemployment rate is predicted to remain steady at 3.5%, while average hourly earnings are expected to maintain a 0.3% mom pace.

Recent related data releases include a sharp rise in ISM manufacturing employment from 46.9 to 50.2 in April and a slight drop in ISM services employment from 51.3 to 50.8. Additionally, ADP private jobs saw a robust growth of 296k. But four-week moving average of initial jobless claims rose significantly from 198k to 239k.

Reactions to today’s non-farm payroll data may be complex, as investors will likely want to see job market loosening up with a cooldown in wage growth. However, concerns surrounding banks and Dollar’s reaction to Fed expectations, risk sentiment, and treasury yields also need to be considered.

Following DOW’s strong break of 55 D EMA (now at 33351.09) and 33233.85 support overnight, rebound from 31429.82 appears to have completed at 34257.83. Whether the fall from there represents a correction to rise from 31429.82 or a falling leg of the pattern from 37412.28 remains to be seen. But a deeper fall is expected in the near term.

First line of defense will be trend line support at around 32350. The second line is 31429.82. Nevertheless a close above 55 D EMA for the week would revive near term bullishness.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.