Australia NAB business confidence rose to 9, conditions down to 14

Australia NAB Business Confidence index rose from -1 to 0 in April, while Business Conditions slipped from 16 to 14. A closer look at the details reveals that trading conditions declined from 24 to 20, profitability conditions dropped from 13 to 11, and employment conditions edged up from 10 to 11.

Price and cost growth indicators were mixed, with labor cost growth holding steady at 1.9% in quarterly equivalent terms, and purchase cost growth increasing to 2.3% (up from 1.9% in March). However, overall price growth was 1.1% (down from 1.3%), and inflation in the retail sector declined to 1.4% (down from 1.7%).

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster pointed out that business conditions, although lower, remained well above their long-run average. Confidence, although still below average, has stabilized around 0 index points in recent months. Furthermore, Oster observed some easing in price measures this month, even as cost pressures remained high. This trend may signal a gradual easing of inflation in Q2’s early stages, though inflation remains elevated.

Full Australia NAB business confidence release here.