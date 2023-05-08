Mon, May 08, 2023 @ 19:59 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone Sentix hits lowest level since January, recovery beginning to falter

Eurozone Sentix hits lowest level since January, recovery beginning to falter

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence fell to its lowest level since January, dropping from -8.7 to -13.1 in May. Current Situation Index slipped from -4.3 to -7.0, while Expectations Index declined from -13.0 to -19.0 – its lowest point since December 2022.

Sentix commented, “The spring upswing in individual eurozone countries has so far been subdued anyway. Now the eurozone economy is being gripped by significant spring fatigue.” The organization added that although the Eurozone economy weathered the winter months better than many had feared, energy shortages remain a perennial issue. High inflation data continues to hamper consumer spending, causing the economic recovery to falter.

Regarding inflation, Sentix noted, “the Inflation Barometer does not indicate any sustained easing, which should give the central banks little leeway to deviate from their restrictive path in their current key interest rate policy.”

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.