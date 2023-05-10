BoJ Ueda: Too early to discuss exit strategy from massive stimulus

Wed, May 10, 2023 @ 12:35 GMT
In an address to parliament today, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed that it is premature to debate the specifics about exit strategy from the substantial stimulus program, which includes unloading its extensive holdings of exchange-traded funds.

He asserted that the central bank will discuss the exit strategy from its ultra-accommodative monetary policy and communicate this to the public only when conditions favor achieving stable inflation.

Governor Ueda pointed out that BoJ’s ETF purchases have significantly contributed to bolstering consumption and capital expenditure. “We buy ETFs as part of our massive stimulus programme,” he stated, suggesting that these purchases are critical components of Japan’s broader economic stimulus efforts.

