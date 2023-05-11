Thu, May 11, 2023 @ 14:27 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Bailey: CPI on course to halve by end of year

BoE Bailey: CPI on course to halve by end of year

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in the post meeting press conference, “we have to stay the course to make sure inflation falls all the way back to the 2% target.”

Nevertheless he expected the rise in bank rates since December to “weigh more on the economy in the coming quarters”.

Inflation is “expected to fall sharply over the coming months, starting in April.” He added, “consumer price inflation is on course to halve by the end of this year.”

As for the economy, he said, “today we are forecasting modest but positive growth and a much smaller increase in unemployment.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.