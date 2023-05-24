Germany Ifo dropped to 91.7, businesses skeptical about upcoming summer

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Ifo Business Climate dropped from 93.4 to 91.7 in may, below expectation of 93.4. This also marked the first decline in the index after six increases in a row. Current Assessment Index dropped from 95.1 to 94.8, worse than expectation of 95.2. Expectations Index, also dropped from 91.7 to 88.6, below expectation of 91.7.

By sector, manufacturing dropped sharply from 6.3 to -0.3. That’s the largest decrease since March 2022, after the start of the war in Ukraine. Services ticked down from 6.9 to 6.8. Trade tumbled from -10.7 to -19.1. Construction also dropped from -16.6 to -18.2.

Ifo said: “Sentiment in the German economy has suffered a setback….. Driving this development are the significantly more pessimistic expectations. Managers are somewhat less satisfied with their current situation. German companies are skeptical about the upcoming summer.”

Full Germany Ifo release here.