Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 96.5, EU down to 95.1

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator fell from 99.0 to 96.5 in May. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 107.5 to 104.7. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 22.2 to 21.8.

Eurozone Industry confidence dropped from -2.8 to -5.2. Services confidence dropped from 9.9 to 7.0. Consumer confidence dropped from -17.5 to -17.4. Retail trade confidence dropped from -0.9 to -5.3. Construction confidence dropped from 0.9 to 0.2.

EU ESI dropped from 97.1 to 95.1. EEI dropped from 106.2 to 104.0. EUI dropped from 21.8 to 21.3. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI deteriorated in Spain (-3.0), Germany (-2.9), Italy (-2.3) and the Netherlands (-1.5), whereas it improved in Poland (+1.9) and France (+1.5).

