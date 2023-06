US initial jobless claims rose 28k to 261k in the week ending June 3, well above expectation of 235k. That’s also the highest level since October 30, 2021, when it was 264k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 7.5k to 237k.

Continuing claims dropped -37k to 1757k in the week ending May 27. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -12.5k to 1785k.

Full US jobless claims release here.