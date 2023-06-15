Thu, Jun 15, 2023 @ 13:12 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone exports down -3.6% yoy in Apr, imports down -11.9% yoy

Eurozone exports down -3.6% yoy in Apr, imports down -11.9% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world decreased -3.6% yoy in April to EUR 216.0B. Imports decreased -11.9% yoy to EUR 227.7B. A EUR -11.7B trade deficit was recorded. Intra-Eurozone trade was also down by -5.2% yoy to EUR 208.3B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports fell -3.2% mom to EUR 234.5B. Imports rose 5.9% mom to EUR 241.5B. Trade balance turned into EUR -7.1B deficit, versus expectation of EUR 5.7B surplus. Intra-Eurozone trade fell from EUR 224.1B in March to 222.4B in April.

Full Eurozone trade balance release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.