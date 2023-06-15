Eurozone exports down -3.6% yoy in Apr, imports down -11.9% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world decreased -3.6% yoy in April to EUR 216.0B. Imports decreased -11.9% yoy to EUR 227.7B. A EUR -11.7B trade deficit was recorded. Intra-Eurozone trade was also down by -5.2% yoy to EUR 208.3B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports fell -3.2% mom to EUR 234.5B. Imports rose 5.9% mom to EUR 241.5B. Trade balance turned into EUR -7.1B deficit, versus expectation of EUR 5.7B surplus. Intra-Eurozone trade fell from EUR 224.1B in March to 222.4B in April.

Full Eurozone trade balance release here.