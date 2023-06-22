SNB Jordan: We cannot rule out further tightening

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the post-meeting press conference, SNB Chair Thomas Jordan affirmed that “We cannot rule out further monetary policy tightening,” following a decision to increase interest rates by 25bos to 1.75% today.

“Without a more restrictive monetary policy, there would be a danger of inflation becoming entrenched and much stronger rate increases would be needed in the future,” Jordan warned.

Jordan acknowledged the recent marked decline in inflation as a welcome result of SNB’s more restrictive monetary policy in place for the past year. However, he cautioned that underlying inflationary pressure continued to intensify. “We are therefore observing persistent second-round effects in many domestic goods and services,” Jordan said.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Despite today’s rate increase, SNB’s new forecasts for inflation from 2024 onwards are higher than their March predictions. Jordan attributed this upward revision to ongoing second-round effects, increased electricity prices and rents, and sustained inflationary pressure from overseas.

SNB’s updated inflation projections show 2.2% in 2023 and 2024, and 2.1% in 2025, compared to previous forecasts of 2.6% for this year and 2% for the next two years.