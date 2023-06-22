Thu, Jun 22, 2023 @ 10:16 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSNB Jordan: We cannot rule out further tightening

SNB Jordan: We cannot rule out further tightening

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In the post-meeting press conference, SNB Chair Thomas Jordan affirmed that “We cannot rule out further monetary policy tightening,” following a decision to increase interest rates by 25bos to 1.75% today.

“Without a more restrictive monetary policy, there would be a danger of inflation becoming entrenched and much stronger rate increases would be needed in the future,” Jordan warned.

Jordan acknowledged the recent marked decline in inflation as a welcome result of SNB’s more restrictive monetary policy in place for the past year. However, he cautioned that underlying inflationary pressure continued to intensify. “We are therefore observing persistent second-round effects in many domestic goods and services,” Jordan said.

Despite today’s rate increase, SNB’s new forecasts for inflation from 2024 onwards are higher than their March predictions. Jordan attributed this upward revision to ongoing second-round effects, increased electricity prices and rents, and sustained inflationary pressure from overseas.

SNB’s updated inflation projections show 2.2% in 2023 and 2024, and 2.1% in 2025, compared to previous forecasts of 2.6% for this year and 2% for the next two years.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.