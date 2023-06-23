Japan CPI core eased to 3.2% in May, but core-core surged to 42-yr high

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan CPI core eased from 3.5% yoy to 4.2% yoy in in May. CPI core (ex-fresh food) fell from 3.4% yoy to 3.2% yoy. CPI core has now stayed above BoJ’s 2% target for the 14th consecutive month. Meanwhile, CPI core-core (ex-fresh food and energy), jumped from 4.1% yoy to 4.3% yoy, the highest level in 42 years since 1981.

Energy costs fell -8.2% yoy, thanks to government subsidies. Food prices accelerated from 9.0% yoy to 9.2% yoy, highest since 1975. Durable goods prices rose 9.0% yoy. Goods prices were up 4.7% yoy while services prices rose 1.7% yoy.