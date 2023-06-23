Fri, Jun 23, 2023 @ 09:20 GMT
HomeLive CommentsJapan CPI core eased to 3.2% in May, but core-core surged to...

Japan CPI core eased to 3.2% in May, but core-core surged to 42-yr high

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan CPI core eased from 3.5% yoy to 4.2% yoy in in May. CPI core (ex-fresh food) fell from 3.4% yoy to 3.2% yoy. CPI core has now stayed above BoJ’s 2% target for the 14th consecutive month. Meanwhile, CPI core-core (ex-fresh food and energy), jumped from 4.1% yoy to 4.3% yoy, the highest level in 42 years since 1981.

Energy costs fell -8.2% yoy, thanks to government subsidies. Food prices accelerated from 9.0% yoy to 9.2% yoy, highest since 1975. Durable goods prices rose 9.0% yoy. Goods prices were up 4.7% yoy while services prices rose 1.7% yoy.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.