<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing fell from 44.8 to 43.6 in June, a 37-month low. PMI Services dropped from 52.4 to 55.1, a 5-month low. PMI Composite tumbled from 52.8 to 50.3, a 5-month low.

HCBO Bank noted in the release that there are diverging trends in the manufacturing and service sectors. Despite falling prices in manufacturing that would typically herald rate cuts, persistent price hikes in the larger service sector continue to slow down core inflation’s decline.

Adding to the complexity are regional differences: France’s service sector contracted in June while Germany’s continues to expand. With Eurozone GDP potentially falling for a third consecutive quarter, the Composite PMI predicts a challenging second half of the year for businesses.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In France, PMI Manufacturing ticked down from 45.7 to 45.5 in June, a 37-month low. PMI Services dropped sharply from 52.5 to 48.0, a 28-month low. PMI Composite fell from 51.2 to 47.3, a 28-month low.

In Germany, PMI Manufacturing fell from 43.2 to 41.0, a 27-month low. PMI Services dropped from 57.2 to 54.1, a 3-month low. PMI Composite declined from 53.9 to 50.8, a 4-month low.

Full Eurozone PMI release here.