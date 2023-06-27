Canada CPI slowed to 3.4% yoy, lowest since Jun 2021

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI slowed from 4.4% yoy to 3.4% yoy in May, matched expectations. That’s the lowest reading since June 2021, largely driven by lower year-over-year prices for gasoline (-18.3% ) resulting from a base-year effect.

Excluding gasoline, CPI also slowed from 4.9% yoy to 4.4% yoy. Mortgage interest cost index (+29.9%) remained the largest contributor to year-over-year CPI increase. Excluding mortgage interest cost, CPI rose slowed from 3.7% yoy to 2.5% yoy.

CPI median fell from 4.2% yoy to 3.9% yoy. CPI trimmed fell from 4.2% yoy to 3.8% yoy. CPI common fell from 5.7% yoy to 5.2% yoy.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.4% mom, matched expectations.

Full Canada CPI release here.