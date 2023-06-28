Germany Gfk consumer sentiment fell to -25.4, first setback after eight increases

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

German Gfk Consumer Sentiment for July fell from -24.4 to -25.4, below expectation of 23.0. In June, economic expectations fell from 12.3 to 3.7. Income expectations fell from -8.2 to -10.6. Propensity to buy improved from -16.1 to -14.6.

“The current development in consumer sentiment indicates that consumers are once again more uncertain. This is reflected in the fact that the propensity to save increased again this month,” explains Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert.

“After eight consecutive increases, the consumer sentiment must suffer a first setback. Continued high inflation rates, currently at around six percent, are noticeably eroding the purchasing power of households and preventing private consumption from making a positive contribution.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Germany Gfk consumer sentiment release here.