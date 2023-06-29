Japan retail sales rose 1.3% mom, 5.7% yoy, beat expectations

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the latest release from Japan, retail sales rose 1.3% mom, surpassing the anticipated increase of 0.8% mom. This growth also reflects a robust 5.7% yoy rise, again beating expectations of 5.2% year-on-year.

While inflation remaining above 3% mark could have been a contributing factor in boosting retail sales, there is evidence to suggest that return of overseas tourists is also playing a substantial role in stimulating economic activity.

Earlier reports from Japan National Tourism Organization highlighted that number of overseas visitors is nearing 70% of pre-pandemic levels as of May, indicating a resilient recovery of the tourism sector, and with it, potential for further economic growth.

In separate release, Consumer Confidence index nudged up from 36.0 to 36.2. This is the highest reading observed since January 2022, suggesting that households are more optimistic about the economy’s trajectory. This could potentially translate into a higher propensity to spend, further bolstering retail sales and overall economic performance in the coming months.