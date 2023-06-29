Fed Powell: A long way to go to bring inflation down to 2%

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a speech today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored the ongoing battle with inflation, asserting, “Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go.”

He added that “a strong majority of Committee participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates two or more times by the end of the year,” referring to the latest dot plot.

Powell painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy. He noted that “recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a modest pace.” He also pointed to the effects of higher interest rates and slower output growth on business fixed investment.

His comments also highlight the persistent tightness in the labor market. “Over the past three months, payroll job gains have been robust,” Powell said, adding that “labor demand still substantially exceeds the supply of available workers.” Nevertheless, he also observed “some easing in nominal wage growth, and declining vacancies.”

Full speech of Fed Powell here.