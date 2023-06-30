China PMI manufacturing ticked up to 49.0, still in contraction

Fri, Jun 30, 2023 @ 05:45 GMT
June saw a modest uptick in China’s NBS PMI Manufacturing from 48.8 to 49.0, missing expectation of 49.5. The manufacturing sector remains in contractionary state, albeit with a slight improvement from the previous month.

In some details of PMI Manufacturing, new orders improved slightly, climbing to 48.6 from May’s 48.3. However, new export orders saw a five-month low at 46.4, suggesting weakening demand from overseas. Employment fell from 48.4 to 48.2.

In parallel, PMI Non-Manufacturing dropped from 54.5 in May to 53.2 in June, underperforming 53.7 forecast. This decline marks the weakest reading index since December. Employment sub-gauge for non-manufacturing sector fell noticeably, from 48.4 to 46.8.

Additionally, PMI Composite, which combines both manufacturing and service sector activity, declined from 52.9 to 52.3. This lower figure highlights a broader slowdown in China’s economic activity beyond manufacturing alone.

