BoJ’s Tankan survey indicates renewed confidence amongst Japanese businesses

BoJ’s quarterly Tankan survey for Q2 has pointed to an uptick in confidence among the Japanese businesses, surpassing market expectations.

Large manufacturing index, a key barometer of Japan’s industrial sector, saw an impressive rise from a two-year low of 1 to 5, outperforming the market expectation of 3. This level marks the highest index value since Q4 of 2022, signifying a considerable rebound in sentiment within the manufacturing sector.

Similarly, large non-manufacturing index advanced from 20 to 23, again exceeding market forecasts of 22. This development signals the highest reading since Q2 2019, reflecting a resurgence in confidence within the broader service sector.

Looking forward, outlook for large manufacturers also leaped from 3 to 9, beating market predictions of 5. However, the outlook for large non-manufacturing firms was slightly below expectations at 20, compared to an anticipated figure of 21.

On the capital expenditure front, large firms plan to ramp up their outlays by a notable 13.4% in the current fiscal year ending March 2024, dwarfing the 3.2% increase projected in the Q1 survey.

Interestingly, the Tankan survey also revealed that companies foresee inflation hitting 2.6% a year from now, a slight pullback from the 2.8% projection made in March. Looking further ahead, inflation expectations stand at 2.2% for three years’ time, a slight reduction from March figure of 2.3%, while projection for inflation five years from now remains stable at 2.1%.

