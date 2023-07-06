HK HSI dives as Yellen visit China amid rising US-China tensions

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Hong Kong HSI is taking a hit today as it gapped down at open and further sell-offs materialized during the initial part of Asian trading session. This market movement mirrors intensifying investor concerns as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen starts a four-day visit to China. While the intention behind Yellen’s visit is to de-escalate potential conflicts between these two economic behemoths, atmosphere has notably soured this week.

Earlier in the week, China struck a discordant note by announcing fresh restrictions on export of several critical minerals used in manufacture of semiconductors and solar panels. This move appears to be a tit-for-tat response to the tech export limitations that the US has imposed on China, limiting the sale of advanced computer chips. Further adding to the apprehension, US government is reported to be contemplating additional measures to restrict China’s access to US-based cloud computing services.

On a separate front, China delivered another blow to international diplomatic relations when it abruptly canceled a visit by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, scheduled for next week, according to an EU spokesperson. The Chinese authorities have not yet disclosed the reasons behind this unexpected cancellation.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

From a technical perspective, today’s market turbulence in Hong Kong, marked by a gap down followed by a sharp drop, appears to validate rejection by 55 D EMA (now at 19428.57). Fall from 20155.92 is likely to be another chapter in the overall descent from 22700.85. As decline progresses, a drop below 18044.85 low is expected. However, substantial support is still expected from 61.8% retracement of 14597.31 to 22700.85 at 17692.86, and this could potentially spur a reversal. Let’s see how it goes.