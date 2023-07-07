US NFP grew 209k in Jun, lowest since 2020

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US non-farm payroll employment grew 209k in June, slightly below expectation of 220k. That’s the lowest level since December 2020. That compares to average of 278k per month over the first 6 months of the year.

Unemployment rate dropped from 3.7% to 3.6%, below expectation of being unchanged at 3.7%. Number of unemployed person was little changed at 6m. Labor force participation rate was unchanged at 2.6% for the fourth consecutive month.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% mom, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Average workweek edged up by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full US NFP release here.