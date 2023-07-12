US CPI slowed to 3% yoy in Jun, core CPI down to 4.8% yoy, both below exp

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US CPI rose 0.2% mom in June, below expectation of 0.3% mom. CPI core (all items less food and energy) rose 0.2% mom, below expectation of 0.3% mom, the smallest 1-month increase since August 2021. Food index rose 0.1% mom while energy index rose 0.6% mom.

Over the last 12 months, CPI slowed from 4.0% yoy to 3.0% yoy, below expectation of 3.1% yoy. That’s the lowest reading since March 2021. Core CPI slowed from 5.3% yoy to 4.8% yoy, below expectation of 5.0% yoy. Energy index was down -16.7% yoy while food index was up 5.7% yoy.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full US CPI release here.