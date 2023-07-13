Thu, Jul 13, 2023 @ 12:12 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone industrial production rose 0.2% mom in May, EU up 0.1% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.2% mom in May, EU up 0.1% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.2% mom in May, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Production of capital goods grew by 1.0%, intermediate goods and durable consumer goods both by 0.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.3%, while production of energy fell by -1.1%.

EU industrial production rose 0.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Slovenia (+7.9%), Croatia (+4.3%), Slovakia and Finland (both +2.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-4.9%), Lithuania (-2.8%), Romania and Belgium (both -1.2%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.