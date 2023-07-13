Eurozone industrial production rose 0.2% mom in May, EU up 0.1% mom

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.2% mom in May, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Production of capital goods grew by 1.0%, intermediate goods and durable consumer goods both by 0.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.3%, while production of energy fell by -1.1%.

EU industrial production rose 0.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Slovenia (+7.9%), Croatia (+4.3%), Slovakia and Finland (both +2.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-4.9%), Lithuania (-2.8%), Romania and Belgium (both -1.2%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.