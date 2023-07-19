New Zealand’s Q2 CPI beats expectations despite slowdown

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s CPI experienced a slightly slowed but stronger-than-expected rise in Q2, registering 1.1% qoq increase compared to Q1’s 1.2% qoq. This exceeded the anticipated 0.9% qoq rise for the quarter. Year-on-year inflation also surpassed expectations, with 6.0% yoy rise as opposed to expected 5.9% yoy, despite slowdown from 6.7% yoy in the previous quarter.

StatsNZ, New Zealand’s pointed out that food prices, which rose 2.2% qoq and 12.3% yoy, were the primary drivers of Q2 annual inflation rate. Rising prices for vegetables, ready-to-eat food, and dairy products like milk, cheese, and eggs played a significant role. Housing and household utilities, another crucial sector, experienced quarterly increase of 1.2% qoq and 6.0% yoy increase annually.

On analyzing the CPI data further, it was found that excluding food, inflation increased by 4.6% yoy. Excluding housing and household utilities, it increased by 6.1% yoy. When excluding alcoholic beverages and tobacco, the annual increase stood at 5.9% yoy. CPI increased by 6.1% yoy when food, household energy, and vehicle fuels were excluded.

Full New Zealand CPI release here.