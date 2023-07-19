Eurozone CPI finalized at 5.5% in Jun, core CPI at 5.5%

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 5.5% yoy in June, down from May’s 6.1% yoy. Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 5.5% yoy, up from May’s 5.3% yoy.

The highest contribution to annual Eurozone inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.35%), followed by services (+2.31%), non-energy industrial goods (+1.42%) and energy (-0.57%).

EU CPI was finalized at 6.4% yoy, down from May’s 7.1% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (1.0%), Belgium and Spain (both 1.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (19.9%), Slovakia (11.3%) and Czechia (11.2%). Compared with May, annual inflation fell in twenty-five Member States, remained stable in one and rose in one.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.