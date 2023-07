UK retail sales volume rose 0.7% mom in June, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. Retail sales value also rose 0.7% mom. During the month, sales volumes increased across all the main sectors (food, non-food and non-store retailing) except automotive fuel.

Quarterly comparing with the three months to March, sales volume rose 0.4 in the three months to June. Sales value rose 1.7

Comparing with the same month a year ago, sales volume dropped -1.0% yoy. Sales value rose 4.3% yoy.

Full UK retail sales release here.