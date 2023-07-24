Mon, Jul 24, 2023 @ 07:45 GMT
NZ goods exports up 1.3% yoy in Jun, imports down -14% yoy

In June 2023, New Zealand’s goods exports observed a modest rise of 1.3% yoy, an equivalent of NZD 84m, taking the total to NZD 6.3B. Conversely, the nation witnessed a significant drop in goods imports by -14.0% yoy, or NZD -1.1B, reducing the total to NZD 6.3B. This left the monthly trade balance at a surplus of NZD 9m, notably below market expectations of NZD 235m.

A deeper look into the country’s top trading partners unveiled mixed outcomes in exports. June 2023 saw a decline in total exports to China by NZD -124m (-7.2% yoy), and to EU by NZD -98m (-20%). Moreover, exports to Japan also slipped by NZD -56m (-13%). On a positive note, exports to Australia and US increased by NZD 190m (30%) and NZD 91m (13%) respectively.

In terms of imports, there were notable reductions across the board. China, one of New Zealand’s principal import partners, witnessed a drop by NZD -232m (-16% yoy), while EU observed a decrease of NZD -100m (-9.2%). Furthermore, imports from Australia and US fell by NZD -93m (-12%) and NZD -96m (-14%) respectively. South Korea recorded the most substantial decline in exports to New Zealand, with a drop of NZD -136m (-26%).

Full NZ trade balance release here.

