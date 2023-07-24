Japan PMI manufacturing slipped to 49.4, resurgence in price pressures

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing dropped slightly from 49.8 in June to 49.4 in July, falling short of the forecasted 50.1. Despite this, PMI Manufacturing Output showed a minor uptick, climbing from 48.1 to 48.4. PMI Services saw a small decline, edging down from 54.0 to 53.9. Composite PMI, indicative of the overall health of the economy, was unchanged at 52.1.

Usamah Bhatti, an Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted that activity among private sector firms in Japan extended its growth streak for the seventh consecutive month. The persistence of this trend is largely attributable to steady and considerable improvement in service providers, while manufacturers reported a softer downturn at the dawn of Q3.

However, Bhatti underscored a less robust demand situation among private sector firms compared to the previous survey period. The latest data points to only a marginal increase in new orders, signaling a possible slowdown in demand.

Notably, the second half of 2023 has seen “renewed strengthening in price pressures” within the private sector. Pace of input price inflation has quickened for the first time since January. This trend is reflected across both manufacturing and service sectors, with both reporting steeper rates of output price inflation.

Full Japan PMI release here.