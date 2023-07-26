Wed, Jul 26, 2023 @ 15:05 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGold rebounding, eyeing more upside

Gold rebounding, eyeing more upside

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Gold rebounds notably today and immediate focus is now on 1973.59 minor resistance. Firm break there should confirm that pull back from 1987.22 has completed at 1951.54. Further rise should then be seen through 1987.22 to resume whole rally from 1892.76.

More importantly, the support from 55 D EMA (now at 1950.61) is a sign of near term bullishness. The bounce from this EMA could be strong enough to push Gold through the next obstacle at 61.8% retracement of 2062.95 to 1892.76 at 1997.93, which is just inch below 2000 psychological level.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.