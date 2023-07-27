Thu, Jul 27, 2023 @ 10:29 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGermany Gfk consumer sentiment edged up to -24.4 on declining inflation

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment edged up to -24.4 on declining inflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany Gfk Consumer Sentiment for August improved from -25.2 to -24.4, slightly above expectation of -24.7. In July, Economic Expectations was unchanged at 3.7. Income Expectations rose from -10.6 to -5.1. Propensity to buy ticked up from -14.6 to -14.3.

“Currently, only income expectations are contributing to the improvement in consumer sentiment. The main reason for the decrease in pessimism is the hope of declining inflation rates,” explains GfK consumer expert Rolf Bürkl.

“This has somewhat improved the chances of consumer sentiment resuming its recovery course. However, the level will still remain low in the coming months, and private consumption will therefore not be able to make a positive contribution to overall economic development.”

Full German Gfk consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.