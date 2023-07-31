Fed’s Goolsbee undecided on Sep FOMC decision

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, a voting member of this year’s monetary policy committee, expressed his ambivalence about the upcoming FOMC meeting in September. In a interview by Yahoo Finance, Goolsbee remarked, “I haven’t made up my mind for what should happen in September.”

Goolsbee underscored the significance of several key data points that the Fed will have to consider before the September meeting. “We’ll get several more major data points before the next meeting,” he elaborated, indicating a reliance on these forthcoming data to inform any decisions about the policy rate.

Despite the uncertainty, Fed President is satisfied with the current progress, remarking, “But it’s looking like we’re walking the line pretty well.” Goolsbee also suggested that future actions would need to be responsive to changing conditions, explaining that the Fed will have to “play by ear” on whether the policy rate is sufficiently restrictive.