Tue, Aug 01, 2023 @ 03:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.6, but business optimism elevated

Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.6, but business optimism elevated

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalzied at 49.6 in July, down from June’s 49.8. That also marked the second month of concurrent decline in output and new orders. Usamah Bhatti at S&P Global Market Intelligence highlighted the significant role of “quicker deterioration in new order inflows” and also “sustained” decline in production.

Despite these struggles, inflationary pressures showed signs of abating as the rate of input cost inflation was the slowest since February 2021. However, selling price inflation was “unchanged” and “sharp overall” as Japanese manufacturers passed on a portion of higher cost burdens to clients.

The industry displayed robust optimism about the future, with the second-highest positive sentiment recorded in the last 18 months, driven by expectations of a boost in domestic and international demand owing to new product launches and the ongoing mitigation of COVID-19 and inflation-related influences.

Full Japan PMI Manufacturing release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.