Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 42.7, manufacturing recession is here to stay

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 42.7 in July, down from June’s 43.4, marking a 38-month low. PMI Manufacturing Output correspondingly dipped to 42.7 from 44.2, signaling another 38-month low.

Among member states, Greece’s PMI Manufacturing showed a promising uptick to 53.5, a 14-month high, whereas Germany and Austria both posted a dismal 38-month low at 38.8. France also hit 38-month low at 45.1. Other states exhibited mixed results, with Spain hitting a 7-month low at 47.8, and Italy experiencing a modest 2-month high at 44.5.

Commenting on these figures, Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, stated: “It looks like the manufacturing recession is here to stay in the eurozone. Stronger declines in output, new orders and purchase volumes at the start of the third quarter back up our view that the economy as a whole is in for a bumpy ride in the second half of the year.”

de la Rubia also noted ECB’s reaction to deflation of output prices, which have quickened their decline, falling at the fastest pace in nearly 14 years. However, he cautioned that “the worries about services inflation remain high on the agenda.”

Full Eurozone PMI Manufacturing release here.