US ADP jobs rose 324k, slowdown in pay growth without broad-based job loss

US ADP private employment grew 324k in July, well above expectation of 195k. By sector, goods-producing jobs rose 21k while service-providing jobs rose 303k. By establishment size, small companies added 237k jobs, medium added 138k, large lost -67k.

Job-stayers annual pay growth fell to 6.2% yoy, slowest pace since November. Job-changers annual pay growth also fell to 10.2% yoy.

Nela Richardson Chief Economist, ADP, said: “The economy is doing better than expected and a healthy labor market continues to support household spending. We continue to see a slowdown in pay growth without broad-based job loss.”

Full US ADP job report here.