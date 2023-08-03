Thu, Aug 03, 2023 @ 18:09 GMT
US ISM services fell to 52.7 in Jul, corresponds to 1% annualized GDP growth

By ActionForex.com

US ISM Services PMI dropped from 53.9 to 52.7 in July, slightly below expectation of 53.0. Looking at some details, business activity/production dropped from 59.2 to 57.1. New orders dropped from 55.5 to 55.0. Employment dropped from 53.1 to 55.9. Prices rose from 54.1 to 56.8.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI® for July (52.7 percent) corresponds to a 1-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full US ISM services release here.

