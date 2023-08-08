Japan’s wages growth and household spending miss expectations, supports ultra-loose BoJ

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Today’s wage growth data out of Japan came in softer than anticipated, reinforcing BoJ’s position towards maintaining its ultra-loose monetary strategy. Furthermore, the consistent decline in real wages continues to weigh down consumer spending.

Nominal cash earnings for workers in June grew by only 2.3% yoy, missing the projected 3.0% yoy rise. This marks a deceleration from previous month’s impressive 2.9% yoy – the most robust growth observed in nearly 30 years. Delving deeper, June’s base salary advance was logged at 1.4% yoy, , also under May’s 1.7% yoy .

Economists have previously estimated that wage increases of 3% or more are crucial to sustain consumer inflation above BoJ’s 2% target.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Compounding concerns, real cash earnings continued their downward trajectory, recording a decline of -1.6% yoy, faring worse than the anticipated stasis at -0.9% yoy. This represents the 15th consecutive month of negative readings in this domain.

Furthermore, overall household spending for June saw a contraction of -4.2% yoy, veering further off the expected -3.5% yoy decline. This marks the fourth consecutive month of shrinking household spending.

These lackluster wage figures pose a challenge for the BoJ. As Governor Kazuo Ueda remarked, the trajectory of income trends is pivotal in determining the realistic prospects of accomplishing lasting inflation. Today’s data lends credence to the BoJ’s recent evaluation that consistently achieving price increments beyond 2% remains a distant goal. Consequently, the need to uphold its ultra-accommodative monetary parameters becomes ever more evident.