Chinese Yuan nosedives to year low amid deepening property sector concerns

The Chinese Yuan nosedived to its lowest mark this year, echoing growing anxieties that spread from the real estate domain to the financial sector. Fueling this downturn, JPMorgan Chase & Co. rang alarm bells today, highlighting heightened liquidity strains for debt-ridden developers and their non-bank stakeholders. This follows a notable hiccup by a subsidiary of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co., which stands among China’s premier private wealth management entities. The said unit stumbled in ensuring timely payments across multiple products.

These defaults in the trust sector could potentially trigger a detrimental cycle impacting the onshore debt of privately-owned enterprise developers. The escalating apprehensions regarding potential developer defaults have soured the investment climate. Consequently, trust entities may either find it challenging or may express reluctance in rolling over existing products tied to real estate.

USD/CNH’s break of 7.2853 resistance confirms resumption of whole rally from 6.6971 (Jan low). Purely technically speaking, current rise should target 7.3745 resistance first (2022 high), and then 61.8% projection of 6.8100 to 7.2853 from 7.1154 at 7.4091. However, market watchers are most intrigued by a looming question: When will China’s authoritative bodies intervene to arrest the Yuan’s descent?