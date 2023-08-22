Tue, Aug 22, 2023 @ 08:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsSilver extending rebound, can it take Gold higher?

Silver extending rebound, can it take Gold higher?

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Silver’s rebound from 22.21 extended higher overnight and the development should confirm short term bottoming there. A bullish scenario for Silver is that consolidation from 26.12 has completed with three waves to 22.21, after defending 61.8% retracement of 19.88 to 26.12 at 22.26 twice.

Sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 23.50) will bolster the bullish case for silver and bring stronger rise back to trend line resistance (now at 24.92). However, rejection by 55 D EMA will argue that current recovery is merely some short-covering profit taking, and send Silver through 22.09 support at a later stage to extend the fall from 26.12.

At the same time, Gold is still trying to defend 38.2% retracement of 1614.60 to 2062.95 at 1891.68. A stronger bounce in Silver could be accompanied by similar rebound in Gold back towards 55 D EMA (now at 1933.55). However, if the bearish case in Silver plays out, Gold would likely clear 1891.68 fibonacci support accelerate down to 100% projection of 2062.95 to 1892.76 from 1987.22 at 1817.03.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.