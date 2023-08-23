Wed, Aug 23, 2023 @ 14:57 GMT
US PMI composite fell to 50.4, near stagnation

US PMI Manufacturing fell form 49.0 to 47.0 in August. PMI Services fell from 52.3 to 51.0. PMI Composite fell from 52.0 to 50.4.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“A near-stalling of business activity in August raises doubts over the strength of US economic growth in the third quarter. The survey shows that the service sector-led acceleration of growth in the second quarter has faded, accompanied by a further fall in factory output.

“Companies report that demand is looking increasingly lethargic in the face of high prices and rising interest rates. A resultant fall in new orders received by firms in August could tip output into contraction in September as firms adjust operating capacity in line with the deteriorating demand environment. Hiring could likewise soon turn into job shedding in the coming months after a near-stagnation of employment in August.

“Rising wage pressures as well as increased energy prices have meanwhile pushed input cost inflation higher, which will raise concerns over the stickiness of consumer price inflation in the months ahead. One upside is that weak demand is starting to limit pricing power, which should help keep a lid on inflation around the 3% mark.”

Full US PMI release here.

