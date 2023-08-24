Fed Harker: We’ve Probably Done Enough

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Philadelphia Fed President, Patrick Harker, shared his insights on the current stance of Fed’s monetary policy. Addressing the topic of monetary tightening, Harker said, “Right now, I think that we’ve probably done enough because we have two things going on.”

Elaborating further, Harker mentioned the twin pillars that have influenced his perspective: “The Fed funds rate increases — they are at a restrictive level, so let’s keep them there for a while. And also we are continuing to shrink our balance sheet that is also removing accommodation.”

Looking to the future, Harker emphasized a data-driven approach, noting, “I see us staying steady throughout the rest of this year, next year is data driven.” When prompted about the potential timing of a rate cut, he candidly stated, “Can’t predict when Fed will cut rates.”