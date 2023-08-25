Fri, Aug 25, 2023 @ 06:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Vujcic: Whether we are in a restrictive-enough territory remains to be...

ECB’s Vujcic: Whether we are in a restrictive-enough territory remains to be seen

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Boris Vujcic acknowledged the restrictive nature of the ECB’s present stance. However, he tempered this by highlighting the uncertainty that remains, suggesting that the real test of the bank’s approach lies ahead.

“Whether we are in a restrictive-enough territory remains to be seen. And this is something that you will only see from the inflation data that will come in the next prints,” he emphasized.

Despite indications of a cooling economic activity, Vujcic pointed out that this deceleration is not as evident in the current inflation rates. The upcoming months, according to him, will be crucial in discerning the direction of services inflation and in understanding “whether we will feel the consequences of the slowdown in the labor market.”

While ECB expects to reach its 2% inflation target in 2025, Vujcic said that “by spring next year, we will have a clearer picture of whether we are firmly on the path toward achieving that or we will have to do more.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.