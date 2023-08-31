BoJ Nakamura: Achievement of 2% inflation isn’t in sight yet

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a marked contrast to fellow BoJ board member Naoki Tamura’s recent remarks, Toyoaki Nakamura, known for his dovish stance, stressed the need for a more cautious approach towards tightening Japan’s monetary policy. Speaking at an event, Nakamura noted, “Sustainable and stable achievement of our 2% inflation isn’t in sight yet. We therefore need more time before shifting to monetary tightening.”

Nakamura emphasized the necessity for “close scrutiny of conditions and cautious decision-making” when it comes to modifications in Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy. He further cited weakening economic signs in China and potential ripple effects of aggressive US interest rate hikes as risks clouding Japan’s economic outlook.

Interestingly, Nakamura was the sole dissenting voice last month against the BoJ’s decision to loosen its grip on yield curve control, underscoring his position as the board’s most dovish member. His comments are in stark contrast to those of board member Naoki Tamura, who expressed optimism yesterday that BoJ could have sufficient data by the first quarter of 2024 to assess whether the 2% inflation target could be met sustainably.