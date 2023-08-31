Thu, Aug 31, 2023 @ 14:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB Holzmann: We could do another hike or two

ECB Holzmann: We could do another hike or two

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said he has yet to make a decision about the upcoming September meeting but pointedly did not rule out the possibility of an interest rate hike.

“We are not yet at the highest level; it could be that we do another hike or two,” Holzmann commented, offering a glimpse into his thoughts on the current stance of ECB monetary policy.

However, Holzmann also put forth a scenario that could lead to an earlier-than-expected easing of rates. “If we were to move this year to above 4% … and inflation comes down, then we could be able, perhaps, to change it already to lower rates in 2024. If that’s not the case, we’ll have to wait for 2025,” he said.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.