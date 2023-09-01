Fri, Sep 01, 2023 @ 15:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS NFP grows 187k, unemployment rate jumps to 3.8%

US NFP grows 187k, unemployment rate jumps to 3.8%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US non-farm payroll employment grew 187k in August, above expectation of 170k. That’s notably lower than the average monthly gain of 271k over the prior 12 months.

Unemployment rate jumped from 3.5% to 3.8%, above expectation of 3.5%, marking the highest level in a year and a half. Number of unemployment persons increased by 514k to 6.4m. Labor force participation rate rose 0.2% to 62.8%, first increase since March.

Average hourly earning rose 0.2% mom, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 4.3% yoy.

Full US NFP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.