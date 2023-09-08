Fed Williams: Still an open question as we go forward

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New York Fed President John Williams, engaged in a discussion moderated by Bloomberg yesterday, where he noted that while is “pretty clear we’re restrictive” on monetary policy, there remains “still an open question as we go forward.”

Williams expressed optimism that “things are moving in the right direction and we’ve got policy in a good place.” However, he insisted on the continuous need to be “data-dependent” and closely watch economic developments to make informed decisions regarding monetary policy trajectory.

He urged for sustained focus on comprehensive data analysis, stating, “We’ll have to keep watching the data carefully analyzing all of that and really asking ourselves the question: is this sufficiently restrictive.”