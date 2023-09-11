EU downgrades Eurozone growth forecasts, Germany in contraction this year

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

European Commission, in its Summer 2023 interim forecast, revised down its growth projections for Eurozone. For 2023, growth outlook was cut from 1.1% to 0.8%, while 2024 projection was trimmed from 1.6% to 1.3%. On the inflation front, expectations for 2023 was djusted downward from 5.8% to 5.6%, yet 2024 forecast saw a minor uptick from 2.8% to 2.9%.

Delving into individual nations, Germany’s economic forecast has been dampened significantly. Growth projection for 2023 is now set at a contraction of -0.4%, a stark difference from prior 0.2% growth prediction. 2024 projection has been revised down from 1.4% to 1.1%.

On the contrary, France has seen a boost in its 2023 growth projection, raised from 0.7% to 1.0%. However, its 2024 growth forecast was trimmed slightly, from 1.4% to 1.2%.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People,said: “The persistently high inflation rate has exacted a heavy cost, although signs of its abating are visible. Following a spell of economic slack, we anticipate a modest rebound in growth in the coming year. This optimism is driven by a resilient labor market, historical lows in unemployment, and diminishing price pressures. Nonetheless, the economic trajectory remains uncertain, necessitating vigilant risk monitoring.”

Echoing these sentiments, Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, stated, “Our economies have been battling numerous challenges this year, culminating in softer growth than our spring projections had indicated. While inflationary pressures are waning, the rate varies across the EU. Furthermore, Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine persist, leading not just to human distress but also significant economic upheaval.”

Full EC Summer 2023 Economic Forecast here.